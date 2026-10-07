Airtel raises postpaid prices 3-11% with ₹50 hike October 8
Business
Airtel is bumping up its postpaid plan prices by 3-11% starting October 8, with all plans going up by ₹50.
This is its first price hike in over two years and could push competitors like Reliance Jio to rethink their own pricing, especially with Jio Platforms's IPO coming up soon.
Airtel adds perks, ARPU likely ₹4
With the new prices, Airtel is adding perks like Xstream Play Premium, Google One subscriptions, and a free annual international roaming trip.
For example, the ₹449 plan now costs ₹499, and the higher-tier ₹1,749 plan jumps to ₹1,799.
Around 30 million users will feel the change, but on average, independent telecom analyst Parag Kar said the maximum increase in Airtel's Arpu is likely to be about ₹4, or 1.5% of its current Arpu of ₹264.