Airtel's ₹200 prepaid pack now comes with YouTube Premium
What's the story
Airtel has partnered with YouTube, bringing the latter's premium benefits to its prepaid customers in India. The collaboration comes in the form of a new ₹200 OTT top-up pack, which is aimed at users who frequently consume YouTube videos and music on their smartphones. The pack provides ad-free access to YouTube videos and Shorts, as well as background play and offline download capabilities.
Added benefits
YouTube Music Premium also included in OTT top-up pack
Along with YouTube Premium benefits, the ₹200 OTT top-up pack also provides access to YouTube Music Premium. This lets users enjoy music without any ads.
The pack even offers an additional 30GB of mobile data.
However, it's important to note that this offer is only valid for Airtel prepaid customers with an active recharge.
OTT access
Access to other OTT platforms also available
The ₹200 OTT top-up pack also gives users access to a host of other OTT platforms. These include Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV and more than 18 others.
This makes the pack a comprehensive entertainment solution for Airtel prepaid customers who want to enjoy a variety of content on their smartphones.
Claim process
How to avail YouTube Premium benefits?
To avail the YouTube Premium benefits, Airtel prepaid users need to recharge with the ₹200 OTT top-up through available options.
After recharging, they have to open the Airtel app and go to the 'Rewards & OTTs' section to claim their benefit.
Once the 28-day validity expires, users will have to repurchase this top-up and claim its benefit if they want continued access to these premium services.