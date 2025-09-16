Airtel's anti-fraud initiatives have lowered financial losses by almost 69%

Bharti Airtel has announced a major reduction in cybercrime complaints, thanks to its anti-fraud initiatives. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has corroborated this with data showing a staggering 68.7% decrease in financial losses, and a 14.3% drop in cybercrime incidents on the Airtel network. The analysis compares key indicators from September 2024, before the launch of Airtel's fraud and spam detection solution, with those from June this year.

AI impact Commitment to eliminating spam and financial frauds Gopal Vittal, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, said the company is committed to eliminating spam and financial frauds for its customers. Over the past year, their AI-powered network solutions have detected more than 48.3 billion spam calls and blocked 3.2 lakh fraudulent links. Vittal emphasized that these are small steps in a larger fight against digital spam and scams, promising continued innovation and investment in this area until their networks are completely free from such threats.

Innovative solutions Airtel's spam tackling journey In September last year, Airtel launched India's first network-based AI-backed spam detection solution to tackle the country's spam problem. The system alerts customers in real-time about the suspected spam calls and SMSes. In May, the firm introduced a world-first solution that can detect and block malicious links across all forms of communication on its network in real time. This service has been auto-enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers at no extra cost.