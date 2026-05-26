Airtel says 5G slicing complies with India net neutrality rules
Airtel is in the spotlight for its new 5G network slicing services, which some people worry might break India's net neutrality rules.
Both companies told the government they are playing by the book, as long as everyone gets fair internet access and there is no extra charge for specific content.
Jio seeks consultation, Airtel shares data
Jio says its 5G offerings stick to net neutrality principles, and any new plans will be launched only after talking with telecom authorities.
Airtel defended its Priority Postpaid service, explaining it does not block or slow down content for others, and even shares real-time data to prove prepaid users are not affected.
TRAI seeks comments through June 7, 2026
The debate is not over yet: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, or TRAI, is asking the public for opinions on premium 5G services until June 7, 2026.
After that, regulators will review all comments before making recommendations to the government.