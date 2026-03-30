Airtel, Tata Teleservices to pay ₹10,000cr AGR dues by tomorrow

Telecom giants Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices have been asked to pay nearly ₹10,000 crore to the government by March 31. The payment is part of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. DoT officials said that if the companies fail to make the payment as per a Supreme Court order, it would be considered contempt of court.

AGR reassessment DoT limits AGR relief to Vi Bharti Airtel had earlier requested the DoT to reassess its AGR dues, similar to Vodafone Idea (Vi). However, the department has clarified that such relief was only applicable to Vi. Any other company seeking relief would have to approach the Supreme Court. So far, no company has approached the apex court on this matter.

Payment breakdown Airtel to pay over 5,000cr, Tata over 4,000cr Airtel has to pay over ₹5,000 crore toward AGR dues, while Tata Teleservices owes over ₹4,000 crore. The amount will be higher when accrued interest is added to the installment. The government recently froze Vi's AGR-related dues at ₹87,695 crore, allowing staggered repayments over 16 years until 2041. A DoT committee is currently re-examining Vi's AGR dues and the final amount will be significantly lower. However, such relief isn't extended to other companies like Airtel and Tata Teleservices.

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Payment timeline AGR moratorium ended in 2024-25 The AGR payment schedule came into effect after a four-year moratorium given to telecom firms in September 2021. The period ended in 2024-25 and companies were supposed to start six annual installments by the end of 2025-26. The relief was aimed at giving operators financial breathing space to stabilize operations and invest in networks.

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