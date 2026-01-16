Airtel, Tata want Vi-style relief for massive telecom dues

Why does it matter?

This could set a new trend in how big telecom debts are handled. Thanks to a recent Supreme Court ruling, the government can now offer custom relief deals instead of one-size-fits-all fixes.

Airtel and Tata are considering seeking equitable treatment for their ₹48,103 crore and ₹19,259 crore dues.

Even non-telecom companies are watching closely—they're pushing for similar treatment on their own massive bills.

If this goes through, it could change how financial stress is managed across India's telecom (and maybe other) sectors.