Airtel, Tata want Vi-style relief for massive telecom dues
Airtel and Tata Teleservices are considering a collective representation to ask the government for a break on their huge AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues—basically hoping for the same deal Vodafone Idea (Vi) got.
Vi's ₹87,695 crore dues were frozen by the Department of Telecommunications until 2035.
Repayments for Airtel and Tata are set to begin in March 2026; Vi's dues, however, have been deferred until 2035 (i.e., no March 2026 repayment start for Vi).
Why does it matter?
This could set a new trend in how big telecom debts are handled. Thanks to a recent Supreme Court ruling, the government can now offer custom relief deals instead of one-size-fits-all fixes.
Airtel and Tata are considering seeking equitable treatment for their ₹48,103 crore and ₹19,259 crore dues.
Even non-telecom companies are watching closely—they're pushing for similar treatment on their own massive bills.
If this goes through, it could change how financial stress is managed across India's telecom (and maybe other) sectors.