Airtel tells DoT priority postpaid uses 5G network slicing lawfully
Airtel's new Priority Postpaid service is getting some attention for how it uses 5G network slicing to give postpaid users consistent speed in crowded areas.
The company told the Department of Telecommunications panel (DoT) that everything is above board, stressing they are not blocking or slowing down any apps, and the service sticks to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and DoT rules.
Airtel: Priority uses 4-6% 5G capacity
Airtel shared that even during busy hours, only a small chunk of their 5G capacity is used by postpaid customers, about 4%, maybe rising to 6% with Priority Postpaid.
There's still plenty of bandwidth left (around 60%) for prepaid and non-priority users.
Airtel promises no one's experience will suffer, and warns that limiting features like network slicing could hold back future tech like 6G.