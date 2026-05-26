Airtel tells DoT priority postpaid uses 5G network slicing lawfully Business May 26, 2026

Airtel's new Priority Postpaid service is getting some attention for how it uses 5G network slicing to give postpaid users consistent speed in crowded areas.

The company told the Department of Telecommunications panel (DoT) that everything is above board, stressing they are not blocking or slowing down any apps, and the service sticks to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and DoT rules.