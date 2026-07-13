Airtel has invested over ₹3.3L crore in last decade

Airtel eyes growth in fintech, cloud, and data centers

By Akash Pandey 11:59 am Jul 13, 202611:59 am

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Bharti Airtel is gearing up for its next growth phase by focusing on financial services, data centers, and cloud computing. The company's chairman Sunil Mittal revealed this strategy in the annual report. He said that over the last decade, Airtel has invested more than ₹3.3 lakh crore to build one of India's most robust digital infrastructure networks.