Airtel, Vi launch services on Mumbai Metro after months-long dispute

Network expansion

Airtel also starts services; Jio to follow soon

Bharti Airtel has also launched its network services on the Aqua Line, covering 10 stations. An executive from the company said that the charges for deploying their network infrastructure will be as per the government's right of way (RoW) rules and are much lower than what was demanded earlier. Reliance Jio is still testing its network but will start services soon.