Airtel, Vi launch services on Mumbai Metro after months-long dispute
What's the story
Telecom giants Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have launched their mobile network services on the underground sections of Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line. The development comes after a protracted dispute with Mumbai Metro Rail Corp. Ltd (MMRCL) over commercial terms for providing network services through a third-party vendor appointed by the metro operator.
Service launch
Vi network operational at 16 stations
Vi has announced that its mobile network services are now operational across 16 stations on the Aqua Line. The stretch runs from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk. The company is also working on extending its services to Phase 2 of the metro, which covers another 11 stations from Science Centre Metro Station to Cuffe Parade.
Network expansion
Airtel also starts services; Jio to follow soon
Bharti Airtel has also launched its network services on the Aqua Line, covering 10 stations. An executive from the company said that the charges for deploying their network infrastructure will be as per the government's right of way (RoW) rules and are much lower than what was demanded earlier. Reliance Jio is still testing its network but will start services soon.
Connectivity delay
Delay due to telecom fees dispute
The delay in providing underground connectivity was mainly due to disputes over telecom fees. The issue was finally resolved in May 2026, when a joint letter of acceptance was signed between MMRC and all three operators. This agreement has paved the way for connectivity on the Aqua Line, which is expected to be rolled out gradually as telecom infrastructure is installed.