Airtel wants same AGR payment relief as Vodafone Idea
Business
Airtel is asking the government to give it the same break on telecom dues that Vodafone Idea recently got.
Airtel's exec Gopal Vittal shared that they've written to the Department of Telecommunications for clarity, but haven't heard back yet.
Vi's payments have been frozen by the government
AGR dues are a huge deal—Airtel owes over ₹51,000 crore and Vodafone Idea nearly ₹90,000 crore.
The government recently froze Vi's payments after a Supreme Court order, which could really help their finances.
Airtel has asked the DOT for parity and is awaiting a response (per Gopal Vittal).
The companies' combined AGR liability is reported at over ₹1.77 lakh crore.