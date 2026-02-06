Airtel wants same AGR payment relief as Vodafone Idea

Vi's payments have been frozen by the government

AGR dues are a huge deal—Airtel owes over ₹51,000 crore and Vodafone Idea nearly ₹90,000 crore.

The government recently froze Vi's payments after a Supreme Court order, which could really help their finances.

Airtel has asked the DOT for parity and is awaiting a response (per Gopal Vittal).

The companies' combined AGR liability is reported at over ₹1.77 lakh crore.