Airtel's Nxtra targets 1 gigawatt amid AI and cloud surge
Nxtra, Airtel's data center division, plans to ramp up its capacity to 1 gigawatt in the next few years, thanks to the surge in AI and cloud computing.
Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal wants Airtel to be a major player in digital infrastructure, making sure India keeps pace with global tech trends.
Nxtra reports robust fiscal 2026 growth
Nxtra operates 14 hyperscale and over 120 edge data centers, totaling nearly 250 MW installed. They're focused on sustainability too: aiming for 100% renewable energy and recycling wastewater.
Financially, Nxtra grew fast in fiscal 2026 with revenue up 17% (₹24.3 billion) and EBITDA up 25% (₹9.8 billion), plus healthy margins above 40%.
Experts say India's data center scene will explode by fiscal 2035 as AI becomes mainstream, so Nxtra's expansion is right on time.