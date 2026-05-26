Airtel's Priority Postpaid 5G plans spark India net neutrality debate
Airtel's "Priority Postpaid" 5G plans, and it's got the telecom world buzzing.
The big debate? Airtel uses a tech called 5G network slicing to give premium users faster speeds, but Jio and Vi worry this might sideline prepaid users (who actually make up most of India's mobile crowd).
There's also talk about whether this breaks net neutrality rules that are meant to keep internet access fair.
Vi and Jio seek regulator review
Vi says Airtel's plan feels unfair, pointing out similar services were pulled back in 2020 for the same reason.
Jio wants government experts to double-check if everything follows net neutrality guidelines.
Airtel insists prepaid users still get plenty of network capacity and no drop in service quality.
Meanwhile, regulators are taking a closer look at how these changes could impact everyone who relies on mobile internet, especially with worries about digital gaps and limited spectrum.