Airtel's Priority Postpaid 5G plans spark India net neutrality debate

Vi and Jio seek regulator review

Vi says Airtel's plan feels unfair, pointing out similar services were pulled back in 2020 for the same reason.

Jio wants government experts to double-check if everything follows net neutrality guidelines.

Airtel insists prepaid users still get plenty of network capacity and no drop in service quality.

Meanwhile, regulators are taking a closer look at how these changes could impact everyone who relies on mobile internet, especially with worries about digital gaps and limited spectrum.