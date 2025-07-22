Airtel's profit hits ₹12,418 crore, but shares dip—why?

Full year numbers and dividend announcement

Looking at the full year (ending March 2025), Airtel's revenue jumped to ₹1.73 lakh crore and net profit soared to nearly ₹34,000 crore—both up sharply from last year.

Despite the stock wobble, Airtel announced a final dividend of ₹16 per share (to be paid July 18), following last year's payout too.

All this shows Airtel is keeping shareholders happy while staying strong financially—even if the market seems unimpressed for now.