Fidelity Investments lays off 500 employees in India
Fidelity Investments, a major US financial firm, has let go of 500 employees in India as part of a global reshuffle.
Most affected roles are from the Workplace Investing team, which handles employee benefits and retirement solutions.
The move is part of Fidelity's plan to balance its workforce across different countries.
Fidelity still hiring in India
Fidelity's tech and operations hubs in Bengaluru and Chennai employ about 6,500 people who support the company worldwide.
Even with these layoffs, Fidelity is still hiring in India and has been around here for over 20 years.
Fidelity's Indian centers don't just handle back-office work
Fidelity's Indian centers don't just handle back-office work—they actually build some of the cutting-edge tech and analytics that power the company globally.
So while there are job cuts now, these teams remain central to Fidelity's future plans.