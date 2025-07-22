Next Article
ITC's Q1 revenue soars 18% to ₹18,765 crore: Key takeaways
ITC's stock slipped just 0.56% to ₹417.75 on Tuesday, even though the company posted solid results for the March 2025 quarter—raking in ₹18,765 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹19,709.47 crore.
The share price bounced around during the day, reflecting some market ups and downs.
Annual revenue at ₹75,323 crore
Looking at the bigger picture, ITC's annual revenue climbed to ₹75,323 crore this year, though net profit dipped slightly compared to last year.
The company remains financially rock-solid with zero debt and a P/E ratio of 14.74.
Keeping things transparent, ITC has set its next board meeting for August 1 to review its latest quarterly numbers—showing they're serious about staying open and accountable.