ITC's Q1 revenue soars 18% to ₹18,765 crore: Key takeaways

Annual revenue at ₹75,323 crore

Looking at the bigger picture, ITC's annual revenue climbed to ₹75,323 crore this year, though net profit dipped slightly compared to last year.

The company remains financially rock-solid with zero debt and a P/E ratio of 14.74.

Keeping things transparent, ITC has set its next board meeting for August 1 to review its latest quarterly numbers—showing they're serious about staying open and accountable.