Airtel's profit jumps 43% as revenue climbs to ₹34,000 crore
Airtel just pulled off a big win—its profit for April to June 2025 shot up by 43% to ₹5,948 crore, and revenue climbed 28%.
Even though these numbers were a bit shy of what some experts hoped for, it's still a strong signal that Airtel is growing fast.
Average revenue per user up to ₹250
Airtel's average revenue per user jumped to ₹250 (up from ₹211 last year).
The company added four million new smartphone data users in India and nearly a million new home broadband connections.
With over 600 million customers now across India and Africa, Airtel is connecting more people than ever.
Airtel's Africa business keeps up the pace
Airtel's Africa business kept up the pace too—revenue there grew by over 6% (in constant currency).
Vice-Chairman Gopal Vittal called out the company's "disciplined strategy" and strong cash flow.
Investors seemed happy: Airtel shares closed slightly higher at ₹1,930 on Monday.