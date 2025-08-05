Next Article
Shadowfax rebrands ahead of ₹2,500cr IPO filing
Shadowfax, the Bengaluru-based logistics startup, just dropped a new green logo and the tagline "Think Ahead!" as it gears up to go public.
The company is aiming to raise up to ₹2,500 crore in its upcoming IPO filing.
New logo signals shift toward sustainable logistics
Since launching in 2015, Shadowfax has expanded into 2,200+ cities and delivers for e-commerce and food brands across India.
The rebrand isn't just about looks—the green logo signals their push for smarter, more sustainable logistics.
CEO Abhishek Bansal says this new identity reflects their journey toward "sustainable and intelligent" growth.