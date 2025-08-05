Domino's cuts profit forecast as rising costs bite

Fast-food chains feeling the heat

After reporting flat order numbers and a tiny dip in underlying sales, Domino's shares fell more than 13% on August 5, 2025.

Even though total sales nudged up slightly to £778 million, pre-tax profits dropped nearly 15%.

The company isn't alone—other fast-food chains like Greggs are also seeing profits fall as rising costs and changing customer habits put pressure on the whole industry.