Domino's cuts profit forecast as rising costs bite
Domino's just lowered its profit forecast to £130-140 million, blaming higher wages and shaky consumer confidence.
That's about £6 million less than what analysts expected.
CEO Andrew Rennie says rising employment costs and economic uncertainty meant fewer new stores opened this year, which has slowed down their growth plans.
Fast-food chains feeling the heat
After reporting flat order numbers and a tiny dip in underlying sales, Domino's shares fell more than 13% on August 5, 2025.
Even though total sales nudged up slightly to £778 million, pre-tax profits dropped nearly 15%.
The company isn't alone—other fast-food chains like Greggs are also seeing profits fall as rising costs and changing customer habits put pressure on the whole industry.