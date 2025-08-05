Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty settles below 19,500 mark
Sensex dropped 308 points and Nifty fell 73 points on Tuesday, with traders hitting pause.
Investors are keeping a close eye on the Reserve Bank of India's policy announcement coming up Wednesday.
Foreign investors pull out over ₹2,500 crore in a day
Oil & gas, banking, and IT stocks took the biggest hit—Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and ICICI Bank were among the top losers.
Meanwhile, Titan and Maruti Suzuki managed to buck the trend with gains.
Foreign investors pulled out over ₹2,500 crore in a day, but domestic funds stepped in with bigger buys.
Asian and European markets ended higher
While Indian markets cooled off, Asian and European markets actually ended higher.
Plus, oil prices dipped slightly—a small relief for everyone worried about inflation.
Still, most local investors are playing it cautious until they see what moves RBI makes next.