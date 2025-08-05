Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty settles below 19,500 mark

Foreign investors pull out over ₹2,500 crore in a day

Oil & gas, banking, and IT stocks took the biggest hit—Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and ICICI Bank were among the top losers.

Meanwhile, Titan and Maruti Suzuki managed to buck the trend with gains.

Foreign investors pulled out over ₹2,500 crore in a day, but domestic funds stepped in with bigger buys.