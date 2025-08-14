Airtel's stock rises as company nears ₹2 lakh crore

Investors are bullish on Airtel's prospects

Airtel pulled off a big turnaround, flipping a loss of ₹23,327 crore in March 2021 into a profit of ₹33,778 crore by March 2025, while also cutting its debt-to-equity ratio almost in half (from 2.20 to 1.13).

The company announced a final dividend of ₹16 per share (effective July 18), and with its P/E ratio at nearly 30 as of March this year, it's clear investors are optimistic about where Airtel is headed next.