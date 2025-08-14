Next Article
Max Healthcare's stock dips despite strong earnings, expansion plans
Max Healthcare's stock dropped 2.18% on Thursday to about ₹1,239.50—even though the company just posted strong earnings and revealed big expansion plans.
Revenue up 27%, net profit up 17% in Q1 FY26
It's a reminder that even great numbers don't always impress the markets right away.
Max Healthcare grew its revenue by 27% and net profit by 17% in Q1 FY26, plus announced new hospitals and more beds coming soon.
Investors seem cautious
Despite announcing a ₹1.50 per share dividend (paid out in July) and expanding with a new hospital in Dehradun, investors seem cautious—maybe just taking profits.
Sometimes, growth stories take a minute to catch up with stock prices!