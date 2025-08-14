Next Article
TCS shares gain after stellar quarterly results
TCS shares inched up to ₹3,048.50 on Thursday after the company posted solid numbers for the quarter ending June 2025.
Profits reached ₹12,819 crore—up from last quarter—and earnings per share also improved, showing TCS is making more money for its investors.
TCS's financials over the last 4 years
From 2021 to 2025, TCS has kept up a steady rise in both revenue (from ₹1.64 lakh crore to ₹2.55 lakh crore) and net profit (from ₹32,562 crore to ₹48,797 crore).
With a high Return on Equity of over 51% and zero debt, TCS keeps boosting its financial health while rewarding shareholders with dividends and smart growth moves.