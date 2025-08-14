Next Article
Vishal Mega Mart's stock climbs 5% on strong Q1 results
Vishal Mega Mart's stock climbed 5% on Thursday after the retail chain reported strong Q1 results.
For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, profits hit ₹206.1 crore—up 37% from last year—and revenue rose to ₹4,819 crore.
The company has now logged five straight quarters of double-digit sales growth at its stores.
Analysts remain bullish on the stock
Vishal Mega Mart's push into South India, with 12 new stores plus more in Gujarat and Maharashtra, helped boost southern region sales by 23%.
Even though new stores are still catching up in productivity, analysts remain optimistic: Jefferies kept its "buy" rating with a target of ₹175 per share, while Morgan Stanley called it "overweight" with a target of ₹161.