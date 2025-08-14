Vishal Mega Mart's stock climbs 5% on strong Q1 results

Analysts remain bullish on the stock

Vishal Mega Mart's push into South India, with 12 new stores plus more in Gujarat and Maharashtra, helped boost southern region sales by 23%.

Even though new stores are still catching up in productivity, analysts remain optimistic: Jefferies kept its "buy" rating with a target of ₹175 per share, while Morgan Stanley called it "overweight" with a target of ₹161.