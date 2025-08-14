Vi shares hit 52-week low, company still in Nifty Midcap

Vi's revenue ticked up this past year

On the bright side, Vi's revenue ticked up this past year—from ₹10,573.70 crore last March quarter to ₹11,013.50 crore this March—but they're still reporting losses each quarter.

The company recently signed a Power Purchase and Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of not less than 26% paid up equity share capital of Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3 Limited.

Up next: Vi's board meets August 14 to review Q1 financials, followed by an investor call on August 18 for more updates on where things stand.