Vi shares hit 52-week low, company still in Nifty Midcap
Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares just dropped to a 52-week low of ₹6.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, slipping 0.79% as market sentiment stayed gloomy.
Even with the dip, Vi is still hanging on in the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
Vi's revenue ticked up this past year
On the bright side, Vi's revenue ticked up this past year—from ₹10,573.70 crore last March quarter to ₹11,013.50 crore this March—but they're still reporting losses each quarter.
The company recently signed a Power Purchase and Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of not less than 26% paid up equity share capital of Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3 Limited.
Up next: Vi's board meets August 14 to review Q1 financials, followed by an investor call on August 18 for more updates on where things stand.