Info Edge shares jump 2% on robust Q1 revenue

Info Edge isn't just growing; it's thriving with zero debt and a net profit that doubled to ₹1,432.89 crore for the full year ending March 2025. The company also announced a final dividend of ₹3.60 per share (effective July 25), putting real money back in shareholders' pockets.

Stock split and institutional interest add to the buzz

A recent stock split in May made shares more accessible by dropping their face value from ₹10 to ₹2, generally boosting liquidity for everyday investors.

Plus, upcoming meetings with big investment firms like Coatue Management and Hill Fort Capital indicate Info Edge is engaging with key players, reflecting its strong track record and market confidence.