Apollo's stock hits record high: What's fueling the surge

Expansion plans and rising revenues

Apollo isn't just growing—they're going big.

The company plans to add over 4,300 beds in the next five years and invest more than ₹7,600 crore in new hospitals, with major expansions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as other cities.

Their annual revenue nearly doubled from ₹10,560 crore in 2021 to ₹21,794 crore by March 2025.