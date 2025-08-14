Apollo's stock hits record high: What's fueling the surge
Apollo Hospitals's stock soared to an all-time high of ₹7,842.50 on the NSE this week, riding on solid first-quarter results.
Revenue jumped nearly 15% year-on-year to ₹5,842 crore, with Healthcare Services and digital/pharmacy business (HealthCo) leading the way.
Expansion plans and rising revenues
Apollo isn't just growing—they're going big.
The company plans to add over 4,300 beds in the next five years and invest more than ₹7,600 crore in new hospitals, with major expansions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as other cities.
Their annual revenue nearly doubled from ₹10,560 crore in 2021 to ₹21,794 crore by March 2025.
Why investors are betting big on Apollo
Strong profits (up nearly 40% this quarter), a healthy return on equity at 17.6%, and manageable debt have boosted investor confidence.
With steady growth and ambitious expansion plans, Apollo is making waves in India's healthcare scene—and investors are taking notice.