M&M shares hit 52-week high: What's driving the rally

M&M's revenue for April-June 2025 shot up to ₹45,529 crore from ₹37,218 crore last year. Net profit also climbed to ₹3,898 crore, and earnings per share reached ₹36.58. Since 2021, the company's yearly revenue has nearly doubled—showing serious growth momentum that investors love.

Investor-friendly moves add to stock appeal

Recent steps like giving employees stock options and announcing a final dividend of ₹25.30 per share have boosted confidence in M&M.

Add in earlier share splits and bonus issues, and it's clear why more people are betting on this stock right now.