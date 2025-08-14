M&M shares hit 52-week high: What's driving the rally
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) just hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹3,313.50 this Thursday, with shares holding strong through the morning.
This steady climb is catching attention thanks to M&M's impressive financial results and some investor-friendly moves.
M&M's Q1 results show strong growth
M&M's revenue for April-June 2025 shot up to ₹45,529 crore from ₹37,218 crore last year.
Net profit also climbed to ₹3,898 crore, and earnings per share reached ₹36.58.
Since 2021, the company's yearly revenue has nearly doubled—showing serious growth momentum that investors love.
Investor-friendly moves add to stock appeal
Recent steps like giving employees stock options and announcing a final dividend of ₹25.30 per share have boosted confidence in M&M.
Add in earlier share splits and bonus issues, and it's clear why more people are betting on this stock right now.