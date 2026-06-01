AirTrunk to invest $21B in 3GW data center near Mumbai
Big news for India's tech scene: Australian company AirTrunk is dropping $21 billion to build a massive 3-gigawatt data center near Mumbai, at Raigad Penn Growth Centre.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister confirmed the deal on X, saying it will help turn India into a global digital hub and seriously upgrade its digital infrastructure.
This comes as international interest in India's digital sector heats up: US tech giants are set to invest over $630 billion here this year, thanks to new tax perks for foreign companies.
Reliance $110B Adani $100B AI infrastructure
India's own heavyweights Reliance and Adani are also putting big money into AI and infrastructure, with investments of $110 billion and $100 billion announced earlier this year.
AirTrunk already runs data centers across Asia (Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore), and now its move into India is expected to speed up the country's digital growth and attract even more global investment.