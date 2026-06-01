AirTrunk to invest $21B in 3GW data center near Mumbai Business Jun 01, 2026

Big news for India's tech scene: Australian company AirTrunk is dropping $21 billion to build a massive 3-gigawatt data center near Mumbai, at Raigad Penn Growth Centre.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister confirmed the deal on X, saying it will help turn India into a global digital hub and seriously upgrade its digital infrastructure.

This comes as international interest in India's digital sector heats up: US tech giants are set to invest over $630 billion here this year, thanks to new tax perks for foreign companies.