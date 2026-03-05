AI's impact on investment jobs worries ICICI Prudential's Naren
S Naren, Executive Director and CIO at ICICI Prudential AMC, is a bit uneasy about how AI might shake up investment jobs.
Right now, AI helps analyze reports but doesn't actually make the big calls.
Naren put it simply: "The day they move to the next step where they can take decision, that day I don't know how a CIO will react."
Naren's investment strategy: Avoid fads, focus on deep research
Naren believes investment returns today are all about picking the right stocks—not just riding popular trends like AI.
That's why his team is skipping hyped-up themes and instead tracking hundreds of overlooked companies for recovery potential.
His approach? Deep research and careful selection over chasing what's hot.
Naren sees potential market corrections ahead, urges caution on silver
Looking ahead, Naren warned that global markets could face corrections in the near term and called silver risky because of investor hype.
Still, he's glad to see government support for data centers to boost India's AI scene—and thinks India should focus on being an AI user rather than building all the tech itself.