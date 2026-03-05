AI's impact on investment jobs worries ICICI Prudential's Naren Business Mar 05, 2026

S Naren, Executive Director and CIO at ICICI Prudential AMC, is a bit uneasy about how AI might shake up investment jobs.

Right now, AI helps analyze reports but doesn't actually make the big calls.

Naren put it simply: "The day they move to the next step where they can take decision, that day I don't know how a CIO will react."