AI's impact on IT hiring: Entry-level slowdown, productivity boost

A new study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) supported by OpenAI shows generative AI is shaking up how Indian IT companies hire and work. Entry-level hiring is slowing down, but mid and senior roles are steady, and overall productivity is up—without mass layoffs.

Skills in demand: Prompt engineering, data analytics, machine learning Companies want people who know both their field and AI/data.

Top skills in demand: prompt engineering (68%), data analytics (36%), and machine learning (35%).

If you're a software developer or database admin, you're in luck—these roles are growing fast.

Training teams for AI use still a challenge Even with all this demand for AI skills, only 4% of firms have managed to train most of their teams.

High costs, not enough trainers, ethical and legal concerns, and organizational readiness are holding things back.