AI's impact on IT hiring: Entry-level slowdown, productivity boost
A new study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) supported by OpenAI shows generative AI is shaking up how Indian IT companies hire and work.
Entry-level hiring is slowing down, but mid and senior roles are steady, and overall productivity is up—without mass layoffs.
Skills in demand: Prompt engineering, data analytics, machine learning
Companies want people who know both their field and AI/data.
Top skills in demand: prompt engineering (68%), data analytics (36%), and machine learning (35%).
If you're a software developer or database admin, you're in luck—these roles are growing fast.
Training teams for AI use still a challenge
Even with all this demand for AI skills, only 4% of firms have managed to train most of their teams.
High costs, not enough trainers, ethical and legal concerns, and organizational readiness are holding things back.
Software development speed up; some jobs at risk
AI helps tech teams move faster in software development. But it's also replacing routine jobs like data entry, manual testing, basic programming, creative production, and customer support.
So if you're planning your next move—it might be time to skill up!