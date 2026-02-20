AI's impact on jobs: IMF report

Skills shift

One in 10 job postings in advanced economies now require at least one new skill, especially in tech and IT.

If you've got those extra skills, you could earn up to 15% more in the UK or 8.5% more in the US.

But roles that can be automated are shrinking—employment levels in AI-vulnerable occupations are 3.6% lower after five years in regions with high demand for AI skills than in regions with less demand for these skills.