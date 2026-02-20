AI's impact on jobs: IMF report
The IMF says AI is shaking up the job market in a big way—think "tsunami" levels of change.
About 60% of jobs in advanced economies (and 40% globally) could feel the impact.
Some workers will see their productivity—and maybe pay—go up, but others might face slower hiring or lower wages.
Skills shift
One in 10 job postings in advanced economies now require at least one new skill, especially in tech and IT.
If you've got those extra skills, you could earn up to 15% more in the UK or 8.5% more in the US.
But roles that can be automated are shrinking—employment levels in AI-vulnerable occupations are 3.6% lower after five years in regions with high demand for AI skills than in regions with less demand for these skills.
Who's affected most?
Entry-level and younger workers are feeling it most, with fewer openings and more competition for starter roles.
Meanwhile, people already earning high salaries are actually seeing more job opportunities as demand for their services grows.
What can we do?
The IMF suggests updating education so everyone can keep learning new skills (especially STEM and IT), making housing more affordable if you need to move for work, and strengthening safety nets while we all adapt to this new AI-powered world.