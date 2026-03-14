AI's impact on jobs sparks debate: Palantir CEO's controversial comments Business Mar 14, 2026

Palantir CEO Alex Karp stirred debate by saying AI is shaking up the job market for "highly educated, often female voters who vote mostly Democrat," while boosting opportunities for vocationally trained working-class men.

In his words, ignoring this shift would be like living in an "insane asylum."

He called AI dangerous societally and said it's changing who holds economic power.