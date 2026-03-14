AI's impact on jobs sparks debate: Palantir CEO's controversial comments
Palantir CEO Alex Karp stirred debate by saying AI is shaking up the job market for "highly educated, often female voters who vote mostly Democrat," while boosting opportunities for vocationally trained working-class men.
In his words, ignoring this shift would be like living in an "insane asylum."
He called AI dangerous societally and said it's changing who holds economic power.
Karp's perspective on AI and job shifts
Karp believes AI is moving influence away from humanities-educated white-collar jobs and toward blue-collar roles like those in the military.
While he admits there are risks, he argues that using AI for national security is necessary.
His comments highlight growing worries about how tech could change traditional job paths and political dynamics.
Karp's controversial views
Karp co-founded Palantir and isn't new to controversy. He's described his company as "completely anti-woke" and brushed off criticism over contracts with agencies like ICE.
The source article does not report any headquarters relocation.
Karp has also warned that tech companies refusing to work with the government could face nationalization.