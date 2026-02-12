AI's impact will surpass COVID-19 disruption, predicts Hyperwrite CEO

Matt Schumer, CEO of Hyperwrite, is sounding the alarm: he thinks AI will disrupt daily life and work even more than COVID-19 by the end of this year. His essay discusses how OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind are pushing this rapid change.

AI's rapid evolution and investment surge Schumer points out that today's AI can handle complex tasks in fields like law, finance, medicine, coding—even journalism—with real judgment and style.

He's already using AI tools and delegating tasks to AI to automate online work.

With big money pouring in from major investors, these tools are only getting smarter.

Entry-level job concerns Maybe not—at least for entry-level white-collar roles.

Anthropic's CEO warns that half could disappear.

AI is improving across every industry at once, which could make many job skills obsolete.

Schumer says this pace makes it tough for people to retrain or keep up.