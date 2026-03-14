AI's office impact: Job losses could shift leasing strategies
AI might be changing more than just how we work: it could also impact job security and the need for big office spaces, according to Gulam Zia from Knight Frank India.
Speaking at the Moneycontrol Global Wealth Summit, he pointed out that while AI-driven job losses haven't hit yet; they could soon shift how companies use their offices.
For now, most leasing deals in early 2026 are still based on old plans, so the real effects might take a little longer to show.
Leasing deals still based on old plans
Zia expects we'll really start feeling the impact of economic ups and downs by late 2026.
Even though office leasing grew nearly 20% last year, companies are still playing it safe with new deals.
On the bright side, home prices look steady with about 7% to 8% growth each year.
If you're thinking long-term, Zia suggests keeping an eye on raw land (especially where new infrastructure is coming up) as it could pay off down the line.