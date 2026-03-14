AI's office impact: Job losses could shift leasing strategies Business Mar 14, 2026

AI might be changing more than just how we work: it could also impact job security and the need for big office spaces, according to Gulam Zia from Knight Frank India.

Speaking at the Moneycontrol Global Wealth Summit, he pointed out that while AI-driven job losses haven't hit yet; they could soon shift how companies use their offices.

For now, most leasing deals in early 2026 are still based on old plans, so the real effects might take a little longer to show.