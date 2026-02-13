AI's potential to disrupt IT business wipes out ₹4.62 lakh crore

If you're following the markets or work in tech, this is a big deal. IT giants like Infosys and TCS saw their shares fall over 5%, and other major players like Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra also dropped sharply. The trigger? Fresh worries that new AI tools—like those just announced by Anthropic —could disrupt traditional IT business.

Global impact and expert advice

It wasn't just India; global tech stocks fell too. The US Nasdaq lost over 2%, and Asian markets followed suit after the AI news spooked investors everywhere.

Experts like Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, are urging people not to panic-sell right now: "Panic selling in IT stocks at this stage may not be a good idea. Investors may wait and watch for the dust to settle."