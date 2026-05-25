AISBISF postpones strike, SBI branches open May 25 and 26
Business
Good news if you need to visit your bank: SBI branches will be open as usual on May 25 and 26.
The staff federation (AISBISF) has decided to postpone its planned two-day strike, which was meant to highlight concerns about a shortage of armed guards in branches.
AISBISF warns security staff shortages
The union pointed out that retirements and promotions have left many branches short on security staff, raising safety worries for employees and customers.
Before the strike was put on hold, SBI had suggested using digital options like ATMs, YONO, or UPI just in case, but now it's business as usual at your local branch.