Ai.tech becomes India's 73rd unicorn, hits $1.5 billion valuation
Ai.tech just pulled off something big for Indian startups—it reached a $1.5 billion valuation in only three years, all without taking a single rupee from outside investors.
Founded by Divyank Turakhia in January 2022, Ai.tech's rapid rise stands out in a year (2025) when India counted 73 startups valued at over $1 billion, according to the latest ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Report.
Ai.tech is a startup studio
Ai.tech works as a startup studio, building and backing companies that use AI and machine learning.
With over 1,600 employees worldwide and brands like Advertising.tech and Media.net under its wing, Turakhia's experience—he previously sold Media.net for $900 million—helped steer Ai.tech to unicorn status without external funding.
More than 150 new unicorns expected in coming years
The same report predicts more than 150 new Indian unicorns in the next few years.
Alongside Ai.tech are fast-rising names like Glance (hit $1.8 billion in one year), Zepto, Udaan, PhysicsWallah, and Yubi—all proving that India's startup scene is buzzing with energy and ambition right now.