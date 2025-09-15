Ai.tech becomes India's 73rd unicorn, hits $1.5 billion valuation Business Sep 15, 2025

Ai.tech just pulled off something big for Indian startups—it reached a $1.5 billion valuation in only three years, all without taking a single rupee from outside investors.

Founded by Divyank Turakhia in January 2022, Ai.tech's rapid rise stands out in a year (2025) when India counted 73 startups valued at over $1 billion, according to the latest ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Report.