Wondrlab to raise ₹40.8 crore at 90 million valuation

Round will see Pi Ventures, Tanas Capital dilute stakes

Wondrlab will issue new shares—7,744 preference and 500 equity—at ₹49,472 each.

Wildflower Private Trust is putting in ₹12.5 crore; Pi Ventures adds ₹9.85 crore; Tanas Capital chips in ₹6.7 crore; and some angel investors (including Nazara's promoters) are on board too.

After this round, Pi Ventures will hold 11.5%, Tanas Capital 7.82%, Wildflower 1.5%, while the founders keep a solid majority at over 60%.

Some equity shares are also going to BigStep Tech's co-founders after their company was acquired by Wondrlab.