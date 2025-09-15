Wondrlab to raise ₹40.8 crore at 90 million valuation
Wondrlab, a marketing tech startup, is set to raise about ₹40.8 crore ($4.6 million) in new funding, bumping its valuation up to roughly ₹796 crore ($90 million).
The round is led by Wildflower Private Trust, with Pi Ventures and Tanas Capital also joining in.
This marks Wondrlab's first fundraising since its $7 million seed round back in 2021.
Round will see Pi Ventures, Tanas Capital dilute stakes
Wondrlab will issue new shares—7,744 preference and 500 equity—at ₹49,472 each.
Wildflower Private Trust is putting in ₹12.5 crore; Pi Ventures adds ₹9.85 crore; Tanas Capital chips in ₹6.7 crore; and some angel investors (including Nazara's promoters) are on board too.
After this round, Pi Ventures will hold 11.5%, Tanas Capital 7.82%, Wildflower 1.5%, while the founders keep a solid majority at over 60%.
Some equity shares are also going to BigStep Tech's co-founders after their company was acquired by Wondrlab.