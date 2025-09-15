Over a dozen AI startups in early-stage funding talks

Companion apps, like those mimicking human conversation, are gaining traction

Startups like Claim Health, Cubic, Theta Software, Cua, and Coinvent AI are in talks with Peak XV Partners, while ScalarField, Sookti AI, and Synth Bio are speaking with Elevation Capital.

Companion AI—think apps that mimic human conversation—is also catching on as more people look for digital connections; Kavana is one such platform drawing interest from Lightspeed and 3one4 Capital.

Still, investors are being careful—they want proof these companies can actually grow before writing big checks.