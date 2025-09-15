Central Zone clinch 7th Duleep Trophy title: Tournament in stats 

Central Zone have emerged victorious in the 2025 Duleep Trophy , defeating South Zone by six wickets in the final. The match took place in Bengaluru and marked Central Zone's seventh title win in this prestigious tournament. The team chased down a target of 65 runs on the morning of Day 5, despite losing four wickets in the process. On this note, we decode the tournament in stats.

Glory Seven titles for Central Zone Central Zone, led by Rajat Patidar, have now tasted the glory seven times in Duleep Trophy history. They trail West Zone (19), North Zone (18), South Zone (13) in terms of Duleep Trophy titles. Notably, it took CEZ more than 30 seasons since the inception of the Duleep Trophy in 1961 to clinch their maiden title. Meanwhile, the team clinched its first title since the 2014-15 season.

Runs Who scored the most runs? With 382 runs across five innings at 76.40, CZONE skipper Rajat Patidar finished the 2025 Duleep Trophy as the highest run-getter, as per ESPNcricinfo. He was also the only batter with multiple tons (2) in the event. Patidar's tally of four 50-plus scores was also the most for any batter. His teammates Yash Rathod (374 at 124.66) and Danish Malewar (352 at 70.40) were the only other batters to hammer over 350 runs.

Highest scores These batters scored double-tons The First-Class event witnessed two double-centuries. While Ayush Badoni slammed an incredible 204* off 223 balls for North Zone against East Zone in the quarter-final, Malewar scripted a memorable 203 off just 222 balls in the quarter-final clash against North East Zone. NZONE's Ankit Kumar (198 vs EZONE), SZONE's N Jagadeesan (197 vs NZONE), and CZONE Yash Rathod (194 vs SZONE) narrowly missed out on the landmark.

Wicket-taker Who took the most wickets? CZONE off-spinner Saransh Jain, who took eight wickets in the final, finished the event as the highest wicket-taker, having scalped 16 wickets at 24. He was also the only one with multiple five-wicket hauls (2). SZONE pacer Gurjapneet Singh and CZONE fast bowler Harsh Dubey are second on the wicket-taking charts, having recorded 10 scalps apiece.

Best bowling Manishi recorded the best figures East Zone left-arm spinner Manishi was the only one to take at least six wickets in an innings this season. He finished with 6/111 from 22.2 overs against North Zone in the quarter-final. NZONE's Auqib Nabi, his teammate Nishant Sindhu, and Saransh were the only other bowlers with fifers.