Karnataka HC dismisses petitions against Muslim chief guest for Dasara

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the state's decision to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the Mysuru Dasara. The court, headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi, said that allowing a person of a different faith to participate in a state-organized function does not violate any legal or constitutional rights. "We are not persuaded to accept that permitting person of different faith...violates any legal or constitutional right," they stated.

Past remarks BJP leader Simha filed petition over Mushtaq's invitation The court was hearing three petitions, including one from Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prathap Simha. Appearing for one of the petitioners, advocate S Sudharshan sought her removal as the chief guest due to her alleged anti-Kannada language comments in a 2023 speech. The court, however, questioned if voicing opinions violates constitutional rights. "It is an opinion voiced by somebody...are you saying in this country people cannot voice their opinion? You tell us what is your constitutional right?" the court said.

Secular debate Court emphasizes on India's secular nature Advocate Sudharshan then argued that only a person with Hindu faith should inaugurate Dasara. Another counsel raised concerns about non-Hindus performing pooja to Hindu deities, but the court asked if Hinduism prohibits such actions if rituals are followed. "That is not the question here. Whether Hinduism prohibits somebody. If somebody comes and says 'I will abide by the rituals?'" the court said. The court also noted no temple or trustee had approached them against this decision.