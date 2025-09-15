IMD issues yellow alert for 16 Jharkhand districts

Ranchi already seeing steady showers since Sunday afternoon

With Ranchi already seeing steady showers since Sunday afternoon and temperatures hovering around 29°C, there are concerns about possible flooding or waterlogging—especially since Jharkhand is already running an 18% rainfall surplus this season.

More alerts are lined up for other districts over the next few days too.

If you're in these areas, it might be smart to keep an umbrella handy and stay updated!