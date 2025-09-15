Next Article
IMD issues yellow alert for 16 Jharkhand districts
Heads up, Jharkhand!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for 16 districts from the morning of September 15 to 8:30am on September 16, thanks to a cyclonic circulation and trough line moving through the region.
Ranchi, East and West Singhbhum, Dumka, Bokaro, and more are on the list.
Ranchi already seeing steady showers since Sunday afternoon
With Ranchi already seeing steady showers since Sunday afternoon and temperatures hovering around 29°C, there are concerns about possible flooding or waterlogging—especially since Jharkhand is already running an 18% rainfall surplus this season.
More alerts are lined up for other districts over the next few days too.
If you're in these areas, it might be smart to keep an umbrella handy and stay updated!