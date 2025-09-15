Next Article
Delhi: BMW hits motorcycle, kills Deputy Secretary
Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, lost his life on Sunday after a BMW hit him and his wife Sandeep Kaur while they were riding their motorcycle near Delhi Cantt metro station.
Singh sadly didn't survive, while Kaur was left injured.
Car tried to overtake bike
The couple was heading home after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Karnataka Bhawan when the BMW—driven by Gaganpreet with her husband Parikshit as passenger—tried to overtake them around 1pm.
The crash was so intense it overturned and crashed into a bus, leaving the BMW badly damaged.