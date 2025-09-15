Next Article
Manipur flood situation worsens; relief camps submerged
Heavy rains since September 14 have caused major flooding in Manipur's Imphal Valley, with the Iril and Wangjing rivers spilling over and swamping neighborhoods, farms, and even relief camps.
Poor drainage and silted rivers have made things worse for locals.
Over 165,000 people affected since June
More than 165,943 people across 708 localities have been affected since June 2025.
Houses are damaged, farmland was inundated, and some villages are cut off after a key bridge was washed away.
Emergency teams are working to rescue people and get help where it's needed most.