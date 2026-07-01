Ajay Seth at IBAI urges insurance products fit all budgets
Business
Ajay Seth, head of India's insurance regulator (IRDAI), says it's time for insurance to work for all, not just a few.
At a recent IBAI event, he called for products that actually fit the needs and budgets of people from every background and region.
Ajay Seth stresses clear policies
Seth highlighted that trust is built when people really understand what they're signing up for.
He pushed for clear information on policies, honest sales practices, and rewards based on quality, not just quantity, so more people feel confident getting insured.