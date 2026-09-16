Ajit Manocha urges partnerships to attract chipmakers to India
India's making big moves to become a major player in the global chip game, but it needs some teamwork.
Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI, says stronger government-to-government partnerships, especially with countries like the US Japan, and South Korea, are key to making India more welcoming for international chipmakers.
The goal? Smoother rules and taxes so international companies actually want to set up shop here.
Manocha stresses materials equipment and resilience
Manocha points out that it's not just about building more factories; India also needs better materials and a stronger support system for chipmaking.
He highlights that while India has a good chemical industry, it still has work to do on materials specific to semiconductors.
The next phase, Semicon 2.0, is all about focusing on equipment, research, and creating an ecosystem that can handle whatever the future brings.
As Manocha puts it: resilience matters more than just numbers if India wants to stand out globally.