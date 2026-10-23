Akasa adds Jaipur Udaipur Chandigarh flights, tops 200 daily departures
Business
Akasa Air just leveled up its game by adding new flights from Jaipur, Udaipur, and Chandigarh, pushing its daily departures past 200.
This move is all about making travel easier and connecting more cities as demand for flying keeps growing.
Akasa offers 196 weekly Delhi departures
The airline has boosted flights in big cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata and in cities in Kerala.
Delhi alone now sees 196 weekly Akasa departures to 14 different spots, including Mumbai, Goa, and Visakhapatnam.
Plus, Jaipur and Udaipur are linked directly to Bengaluru and Mumbai every day, while Chandigarh fliers get nonstop options to Bengaluru and Goa.