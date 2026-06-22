Akasa Air adds Boeing 737 MAX VT-YBP, fleet totals 39
Business
Akasa Air has added another Boeing 737 MAX to its fleet, bringing the total to 39.
The new plane, VT-YBP, landed in Bengaluru on June 22 after a journey from Seattle via Iceland and Egypt.
This is their eighth new aircraft this year, showing Akasa's push to grow fast.
Akasa Air orders 226 Boeing jets
Since launching in August 2022, Akasa Air has been on a steady climb, now flying to 27 cities in India and seven international spots.
They've ordered a whopping 226 Boeing jets, with most arriving over the next six years.
If you're looking for fresh travel options or just curious about how airlines scale up so quickly, Akasa is definitely one to watch.