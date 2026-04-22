Since January 2026, the carrier has inducted seven new planes

Akasa Air adds more jets as fleet hits 38

By Mudit Dube 12:06 pm Apr 22, 202612:06 pm

What's the story

Akasa Air, the airline that started operations in August 2022, has added a new Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft to its fleet. The latest addition takes the total number of planes in the airline's fleet to 38. The new aircraft was delivered on April 21, and will help Akasa Air expand its network further. Since January 2026, the carrier has inducted seven new planes.