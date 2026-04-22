Akasa Air adds more jets as fleet hits 38
What's the story
Akasa Air, the airline that started operations in August 2022, has added a new Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft to its fleet. The latest addition takes the total number of planes in the airline's fleet to 38. The new aircraft was delivered on April 21, and will help Akasa Air expand its network further. Since January 2026, the carrier has inducted seven new planes.
Delivery details
Journey of Akasa Air's 38th aircraft
The journey of Akasa Air's 38th aircraft began from Seattle, USA to Reykjavik, Iceland. It then flew from Cairo, Egypt to Bengaluru, India. The Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 with registration number VT-YBK landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on April 21. The delivery marks a major milestone for the airline as it continues to grow its fleet and services.