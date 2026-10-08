Akasa Air adds ₹375-₹1,150 domestic and ₹2,500 international surcharge
Starting October 9, Akasa Air is adding a fuel surcharge to new bookings made from 12:01am on October 9, 2026, on domestic flights and on flights between India and Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Vietnam.
This move is meant to handle the rising cost of aviation fuel, which has been hitting airlines hard lately.
For domestic trips, the extra fee ranges from ₹375 to ₹1,150 depending on how far you fly. If you're heading abroad, it's a flat ₹2,500.
Fuel spike prompts Akasa Air surcharge
Fuel prices have shot up recently because of tensions in the Middle East, making it tougher for airlines like Akasa to keep costs down.
The airline says this surcharge helps cover some of those expenses without passing everything onto travelers.
They're planning to keep an eye on fuel prices and adjust these fees as needed while continuing to grow their network across 30 cities in India and seven international spots.