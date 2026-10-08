Akasa Air adds ₹375-₹1,150 domestic and ₹2,500 international surcharge

Starting October 9, Akasa Air is adding a fuel surcharge to new bookings made from 12:01am on October 9, 2026, on domestic flights and on flights between India and Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Vietnam.

This move is meant to handle the rising cost of aviation fuel, which has been hitting airlines hard lately.

For domestic trips, the extra fee ranges from ₹375 to ₹1,150 depending on how far you fly. If you're heading abroad, it's a flat ₹2,500.